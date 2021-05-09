Steve Stricker loses one-hole playoff in first PGA Tour Champions major of season

“You know what, for 99% I thought he was going to make it (in the playoff) and I knew I had to make it to have a chance to go into an extra hole,” Cejka said. “It was a pretty straight putt.

“He had this putt to go into the playoff, just a little bit longer. And I watched him. It was that straight, so I played it that straight and it never moved."

Cejka finished tied for second behind Stricker at the Chubb Classic as a Monday qualifer. He fled his home country with his father at age 9, escaping by foot and train and even swimming and bicycle.

“I’m one of the thousands, millions of people who have a dream and got it done,” Cejka said.

Swede Robert Karlsson was third at 14 under after a 69 as the top three final threesome played all day without much of a threat from the pack. He finished with a 69.

Ernie Els (66) and Madison's Jerry Kelly (70) finished at 11 under. Two-time champion Bernhard Langer closed with a 71 to finish at 9 under with David McKenzie.

Cejka's only bogey came on the first hole of the day. A four-time winner on the European Tour, he won the 2015 Puerto Rico Open for his lone PGA Tour victory.