Steve Stricker loses 1-hole playoff in first PGA Tour Champions major of season

Cejka had turned a three-stroke deficit into a two-shot lead over the final nine holes for a 5-under 67. His winning putt was from a similar spot to the one Stricker made for birdie in regulation to force the playoff.

Cejka expected Stricker to match him with birdie.

“You know what, for 99% I thought he was going to make it (in the playoff) and I knew I had to make it to have a chance to go into an extra hole,” Cejka said. “It was a pretty straight putt.

“He had this putt to go into the playoff, just a little bit longer. And I watched him. It was that straight, so I played it that straight and it never moved."

Cejka finished tied for second behind Stricker at the Chubb Classic as a Monday qualifer. He fled his home country with his father at age 9, escaping by foot and train and even swimming and bicycle.

“I’m one of the thousands, millions of people who have a dream and got it done,” Cejka said.

Swede Robert Karlsson was third at 14 under after a 69 as the top three final threesome played all day without much of a threat from the pack. He finished with a 69.