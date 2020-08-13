Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly among 5 tied for lead at Senior Players Championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly made major statements Thursday during the first major tournament of the year in the PGA Tour Champions.

Stricker, a Madison resident, and Madison native Kelly shot 2-under-par 68 to share the first-round lead at the Senior Players Championship with Miguel Angel Jiménez, Wes Short, Jr. and Rod Pampling at Firestone Country Club.

Edgerton native Stricker, who has won six times in 23 starts on the 50-and-older circuit, had three birdies and a bogey.

“Didn’t hit it all that good, though. I scraped it around, got it up-and-down a lot,” Stricker said. “But a good score certainly.”

“You’re rewarded when you hit good shots and you’re not when you hit bad ones. So it’s a fair course right in front of you.”

Kelly, also with six senior victories, had four birdies and two bogeys.

Paul Broadhurst was the only other player to break par in the 81-player field with a 1-under 69. Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer were among five players at 70.