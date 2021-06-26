Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly 1-2 heading into final round of Senior Players Championship

Three opening birdies gave Steve Stricker an eight-shot lead in what looked to be a runaway in the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship on Saturday in Akron, Ohio.

By the end of the day, the Madison resident was hanging on at Firestone.

Stricker started missing greens and missing putts until his lead was down to three shots. He steadied himself with a birdie on the par-5 16th and wound up with a 2-over 72 to lead Madison native Jerry Kelly by four shots going into the final round.

“I like where I stand now more than three hours ago,” said Kelly, the defending champion.

Stricker three-putted the 10th, took double bogey from the bunker on the par-3 12th and missed the green for bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes as his lead kept shrinking.

He narrowly cleared the water on the par-5 16th with a 4-iron and the ball bounded over the green into the rough. Facing a scary pitch back down toward the water, he lofted it perfectly to 4 feet for birdie.

Two regulation pars put him at 7-under 203.