Steve Stricker increases Senior Players lead to five shots in PGA Champions' third major of the season

Steve Stricker increased his lead to five strokes Friday in the Senior Players Championship, following an opening 7-under-par 63 with a 68 at breezy Firestone in Akron, Ohio.

The 54-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain and Madison resident had a 9-under 131 total on the difficult South Course, playing bogey-free for the first two rounds.

“It was a little bit more of a grind today,” Stricker said. “I didn’t make a bogey, but I made a couple good saves for pars that kept the round going. Only two birdies. I didn’t really capitalize on a couple of the good shots that I hit in there today.”

The tournament is the third of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Stricker has six senior victories — two of them major championships — after winning 12 times on the PGA Tour.

“Just got to continue to do the same things,” Stricker said “Get aggressive when I can and play smart like I’ve been doing and just try to do the same things that I’ve been doing these first couple of days.”

Paul Broadhurst was second at 4 under after a 69. The 55-year-old Englishman has five Champions wins — two of them majors — after winning six times on the European Tour.