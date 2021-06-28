Steve Stricker holds off Jerry Kelly to win Seniors Players Championship

AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship on Sunday at difficult Firestone for his second victory of the year and third major title.

Eight strokes ahead in the third round and four in front entering the final round, the Madison resident closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion and Wisconsin friend Jerry Kelly.

“It was so hard,” Stricker said. “It’s so hard to have a lead. And then to play with a friend, Jerry, out there, basically it’s his home course. This is exactly what he grew up on in Madison, Wisconsin. He plays well here. I could tell that he was playing well and I’m just trying to hang on. It’s tough to play when you’re not that aggressive, but I’m happy. It was a tough fight.”

Stricker finished at 7-under 273 on the South Course. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain opened with a 63, shot 68 in the second round and 70 in the third.

Kelly bogeyed four of the last five holes in a 72. He was coming off a victory two weeks ago in the American Family Insurance Championship, the tour event Stricker runs in Madison.

“Just a good golf course,” Kelly said. “I mean, to shoot even par when you’ve got a lead like that, that’s tough. I would have had to shoot 4 under to catch him.”