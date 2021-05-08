Steve Stricker eagles 18th hole to take Regions Tradition lead

Cejka is in contention again after tying for second in the Chubb Classic as a Monday qualifier.

“Steve made a lot of putts, especially down the stretch,” he said. "The eagle was incredible. I mean, two great shots to the green and holed the putt.

“I three-putted the 17th hole and didn’t get up and down on 18. A little bit disappointing, but overall I played great. I had a lot of chances. I would like to play like this (Sunday), just give me a lot of chances, make a few putts and I’m super happy to be in that position going into the last day.”

The Czechoslovakia-born Cejka, who grew up in Germany after escaping his home country with his father, made six birdies in a seven-hole stretch in his third start on the 50-and-over tour.

“He took a little boy by his hand and escaped Communism,” Cejka said. “It could have gone the other way. We ended up in Germany. He tried to give me a new, good, better life.”

Robert Karlsson and Dicky Pride, a resident of nearby Tuscaloosa playing courtesy of a sponsor exemption, were three shots back. Karlsson shot a 64 and Pride a 67, with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Pride is trying not to dwell on what a win would mean for him.