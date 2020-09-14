Steve Stricker closes with 67, but falls to third at PGA Champions in South Dakota

Flesch eagled the 16th in a 63. He had shoulder surgery in May.

“It’s just progressively getting better,” Flesch said. “It’s about at 90%, but nice warm days like this help and I just think I’m getting healthier and finally I’m getting more rhythm where I’m just playing golf instead of worrying about how I feel.”

Stricker shot a 67 to tie for third with Bernhard Langer (65) at 12 under. Stricker won the inaugural event in 2018, then skipped his title defense last year. The only player at Minehaha set to play next week in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, he bogeyed the par-3 17th and finished with a par.

“A little disappointing for me today, the finish in particular,” Stricker said. “Had some opportunities. Hit a horrible shot at 17. I’ve been fighting the lefts kind of all week with my irons. Just not very good feel or comfortable with the irons at all. Just crept in there again there at 17, hit a bad shot. But I hung tough, hung tough every day and putted pretty well, but disappointing finish.”

Scott Parel was 11 under after a 62. Jerry Kelly (66) and David Toms (67) followed at 10 under.

Fred Couples, a stroke back entering the round, followed a second-round 64 with a 72 to fall into a tie for 25th at 6 under.

Country singer Colt Ford was last in the 81-man field in PGA Tour Champions debut. Playing on a sponsor exemption, he shot 74-78-72 to finish at 14 over — a stroke better than fellow sponsor exemption Gary Nicklaus.