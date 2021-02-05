Steve Stricker 2 off lead after 1st round of Phoenix Open

Schauffele had no trouble hearing the fan after the botched chip.

“When there’s a lot of people it almost becomes white noise,” Schauffele said. “Out here, I chunked my chip and some guy was like, ‘Dang, he duffed it.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, I just duffed the crap out of that chip.’”

Hubbard had his lowest score on the PGA Tour, and NeSmith matched his career low.

NeSmith holed a 30-yard bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 13th and chipped in from 55 feet for birdie on the par-4 sixth.

“I’m just trying to keep it in play, keep it in the short grass, give my irons a chance to speak for themselves, and that’s usually how I play my best golf," NeSmith said after hitting 16 of 18 greens in regulation.

He also shot 63 in November at Sea Island.

Hubbard birdied the final four holes and five of the last six, tying NeSmith with a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th.

“I kind of found a little something in my swing,” Hubbard said. “Earlier in the day I was kind of whipping it a little inside, so I kind of straightened my takeaway a little bit, and that kind of got things in motion.”