Steve Stricker 1 off lead at PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic

NAPLES, Fla. — Fred Couples took 11 holes before making a birdie Saturday and then made birdie on his last two holes for a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the PGA Champions Tour’s Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida.

Karlsson, the former Ryder Cup player from Sweden, hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at Tiburon Golf Club and nearly holed his approach on the 11th for a tap-in birdie. That carried him to a 66.

They were at 12-under 132.

Ryder Cup captain and Madison resident Steve Stricker (67) was in a group one shot behind.

Eight players were separated by four shots going into the final round. That group included Kevin Sutherland, the Charles Schwab Cup leader, who had a 66 and was at 8-under 136.

“There’s a lot of guys up around the lead, so you’re going to have to put a good number on the board,” Stricker said. “The guys up around the lead, you’re going to have to play a good round and maybe shoot 5, 6, 7 under and see what that does for you.”

Madison native Jerry Kelly (75) is tied for 42nd at 1-over 145.

PGA Tour