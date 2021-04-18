Steve Stricker 1 off lead at PGA Champions Chubb Classic

NAPLES, Fla. — Fred Couples took 11 holes before making a birdie Saturday and then made birdie on his last two holes for a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the PGA Champions Tour’s Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida.
Karlsson, the former Ryder Cup player from Sweden, hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at Tiburon Golf Club and nearly holed his approach on the 11th for a tap-in birdie. That carried him to a 66.
They were at 12-under 132.
Ryder Cup captain and Madison resident Steve Stricker (67) was in a group one shot behind.
Eight players were separated by four shots going into the final round. That group included Kevin Sutherland, the Charles Schwab Cup leader, who had a 66 and was at 8-under 136.
“There’s a lot of guys up around the lead, so you’re going to have to put a good number on the board,” Stricker said. “The guys up around the lead, you’re going to have to play a good round and maybe shoot 5, 6, 7 under and see what that does for you.”
Madison native Jerry Kelly (75) is tied for 42nd at 1-over 145.
PGA Tour
Stewart Cink maintained his five-stroke lead and set another scoring mark at the RBC Heritage with a 2-under 69, moving closer to his third victory at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Cink, 47, cooled off from his pace in the first two rounds, when he shot a pair of 63s for his lowest career 36-hole score and shattered the event’s halfway scoring mark shared by Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson.
This time, Cink scrambled his way to 18-under 195, also a tournament mark for lowest 54-hole score. The record had been held by Justin Leonard at 16-under 197 in 2002.
PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa was at 13 under after a 67. Emiliano Grillo of Argentina had a 69 and was another shot behind in third.
Matt Wallace of England and Sung-jae Im of South Korea were tied at 11 under. Wallace shot 65 and Im 69.
While Cink slowed down, no one else could dent his large lead amid Harbour Town’s narrow fairways and smallish greens. That left Cink in prime position for a third plaid winner’s jacket for his collection after finishing first in 2000 and 2004.
Doesn’t seem like he is feeling much pressure as he heads into the final round with a big lead.
“I think it’s a lot better to embrace it, enjoy it and feel the tingle,” of a Sunday with victory in reach, Cink said, “instead of trying to pretend it’s not there.”