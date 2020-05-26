State amateur, pro golf: WSGA juggles its schedule due to COVID-19 concerns

Also still on the schedule are WSGA match play qualifying events on June 11 at Watertown Country Club and June 17 at Reedsburg Country Club; Wisconsin State Amateur Championship qualifiers at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on June 29, The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon on July 1; and The Oaks in Cottage Grove on July 15; and Net Partners Championship qualifiers at The Oaks on July 17 and Watertown Country Club on Sept. 3.

The WSGA Member Series Event also is scheduled for Oct. 7 at House on the Rock Resort in Spring Green.

The WSGA Women’s Amateur Championship remains scheduled for July 20-21 at Blackhawk Country Club, and the Senior Women’s Four-Ball Championship is still scheduled for Sept. 19-20 at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.

On the Wisconsin Public Links circuit, the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship remains set for June 26-28 at Riverside, along with the Hoffman Senior and Mid-Amateur Championship on July 11-12 at Riverside.

The Wisconsin State Senior Open remains scheduled for Sept. 8-9 at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison.

The Wisconsin Professional Golf Association’s 2020 schedule was slated to begin last week at Mequon’s North Shore Country Club, but the event will be rescheduled following a rainout. The next event on the schedule is the Spring Pro-Pro Better Ball, set for Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine.