State amateur, pro golf: WSGA juggles its schedule due to COVID-19 concerns

The Wisconsin State Golf Association has announced several changes to its 2017 competition schedule, including the cancellation of all Senior Tour events.
Also canceled was the Wisconsin-Minnesota Senior Cup Matches, set for Oct. 5-6 at Blackwolf Run in Haven. Some other WSGA events were pushed to later dates.
The senior events were canceled because the WSGA’s new safety measures would have made the heavily attended, shotgun-start events logistically unfeasible. Some of the regulations include one rider per cart (unless two players are from the same household) and one cart per team, with physical distancing required.
The WSGA postponed its Mother-Child Championship from June 7 to Aug. 8, at Mascoutin Golf Club in Berlin, and its Net Partners Championship qualifying event at Legend at Brandybrook in Wales from June 8 to Aug. 31.
The first WSGA tournament event on the schedule is a Match Play Championship qualifying event, set for June 9 at Stevens Point Country Club.
Area events remaining on the schedule include the Senior Four-Ball Championship, June 29-30 at Bishops Bay Country Club; the Senior Match Play Champinship, July 6-8 at Blackhawk; the Mid-Amateur Championship, Sept. 15-16 at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells; and the Net Partners Championship, Sept. 29 at Wild Rock.
Also still on the schedule are WSGA match play qualifying events on June 11 at Watertown Country Club and June 17 at Reedsburg Country Club; Wisconsin State Amateur Championship qualifiers at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on June 29, The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon on July 1; and The Oaks in Cottage Grove on July 15; and Net Partners Championship qualifiers at The Oaks on July 17 and Watertown Country Club on Sept. 3.
The WSGA Member Series Event also is scheduled for Oct. 7 at House on the Rock Resort in Spring Green.
The WSGA Women’s Amateur Championship remains scheduled for July 20-21 at Blackhawk Country Club, and the Senior Women’s Four-Ball Championship is still scheduled for Sept. 19-20 at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.
On the Wisconsin Public Links circuit, the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship remains set for June 26-28 at Riverside, along with the Hoffman Senior and Mid-Amateur Championship on July 11-12 at Riverside.
The Wisconsin State Senior Open remains scheduled for Sept. 8-9 at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison.
The Wisconsin Professional Golf Association’s 2020 schedule was slated to begin last week at Mequon’s North Shore Country Club, but the event will be rescheduled following a rainout. The next event on the schedule is the Spring Pro-Pro Better Ball, set for Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!