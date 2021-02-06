Seeking PGA Tour history, Madison's Steve Stricker just 1 shot off lead at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Madison resident Steve Stricker is having too much fun at the Phoenix Open to stress over a messy finish Friday.

Trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain shot a 5-under 66 to get within a stroke of leader Xander Schauffele entering the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.

Stricker scrambled for par on the eighth but couldn’t overcome another poor approach on No. 9 in a closing bogey.

“Just hit an awful iron into the green on No. 9,” Stricker said. “But overall a good day.”

Stricker, who will be 54 on Feb. 23, won the last of his 12 PGA Tour titles in 2012 at Kapalua. Sam Snead is the oldest winner at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days in the 1965 Greater Greensboro event. Seven players have won in their 50s, the most recent Davis Love III at 51 in the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

“I know it’s a long shot,” Stricker said. “I’ve got to play my very best, just like anybody else does out here. But you know, I’ve been there. I’ve won a few times out on this tour and I know what it takes, although it’s been a while. It would be fun to see how I handle it if I do get that opportunity."