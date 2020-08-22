Scottie Scheffler fires 59, Dustin Johnson just misses at PGA stop in Boston

Scheffler was trying to make as many birdies as possible. It was only after he missed a 10-foot birdie chance on the 13th that he began to realize what he was doing.

"I was like, 'Oh, man, that would have been a nice one to go in' because I was playing really good at that point," he said. "Kind of clicked like, 'Hey, I have a chance to do something pretty cool today.'"

That makes five straight years with a 59 or better on the PGA Tour.

This stood out as the 59 that generated the least amount of excitement, not on a spectator-free course with no scoreboards in the groups. Scheffler played with Kevin Streelman and Tony Finau, and only one of them knew what was going on.

"We don't have the sign bearers, so I brought it up to Tony on 17 green, and he had no idea," Streelman said. "He thought it was 7 or 8 (under) and I'm like, 'No, he's like 11 right now.' That's the difference. There would definitely have been electricity, fans running in. He still had the pressure to step up there on 18 and make that nice up-and-down, and he played awesome.

"He played perfect golf today."