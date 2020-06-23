Ryder Cup reportedly postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

The Ryder Cup is golf’s most lucrative event; its projected economic impact was $35 million this year. Nearly 200,000 tickets sold out in less than an hour when they went on sale in the fall.

U.S. captain and Madison resident Steve Stricker said earlier this month it would be hard to imagine holding the event without spectators.

“Personally, I would hate for that to happen,” he said. “I mean, this event is made by the fans. To me, if it was without fans, it would almost be a yawner of an event. The passion, I don’t know if it would be there.”

Highly-ranked players Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are among those who have said it should be postponed if fans are not allowed.

Delaying the event by a year isn’t an unprecedented move. Both the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup were pushed back in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The next Presidents Cup — the biennial event opposite the Ryder Cup that pits the United States against the rest of the world, excluding Europe — is scheduled for next September in North Carolina, while the next Ryder Cup is set for 2022 in Rome.

No fans at season’s first major