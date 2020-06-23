Ryder Cup reportedly postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

Confirmation that the Ryder Cup, due to be held in September at Whistling Straits, will be postponed until 2021 is expected next week, The Guardian in the United Kingdom reported Monday.
Talks between the PGA of America and the European Tour, who preside jointly over the Ryder Cup, and local state government officials are now close to completion despite a public line of “no change” to the existing arrangement, The Guardian said. Work on the spectator build at Whistling Straits, ordinarily well under way by now, is not believed to have meaningfully started.
With health and safety concerns at the forefront amid the COVID-19 pandemic— playing the biennial competition without spectators has never been a serious option — postponement is now seen as the most responsible solution.
As recently as last month, hopes had been raised the Ryder Cup could take place. The relevant parties considered the U.S. and Europe facing off in front of reduced numbers, with around 25,000 per day mooted, but that is not now thought viable amid COVID-19 concerns. Ongoing travel restrictions — such as quarantine — also are a factor.
An official associated with the Ryder Cup refuted the Guardian’s report, sending a statement to Milwaukee’s WTMJ: “The 2020 Ryder Cup remains as scheduled, September 22-27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. The PGA of America continues to closely follow the guidance of federal, state, and local public health authorities. The safety and well-being of all is our highest priority.”
The Ryder Cup is golf’s most lucrative event; its projected economic impact was $35 million this year. Nearly 200,000 tickets sold out in less than an hour when they went on sale in the fall.
U.S. captain and Madison resident Steve Stricker said earlier this month it would be hard to imagine holding the event without spectators.
“Personally, I would hate for that to happen,” he said. “I mean, this event is made by the fans. To me, if it was without fans, it would almost be a yawner of an event. The passion, I don’t know if it would be there.”
Highly-ranked players Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are among those who have said it should be postponed if fans are not allowed.
Delaying the event by a year isn’t an unprecedented move. Both the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup were pushed back in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The next Presidents Cup — the biennial event opposite the Ryder Cup that pits the United States against the rest of the world, excluding Europe — is scheduled for next September in North Carolina, while the next Ryder Cup is set for 2022 in Rome.
No fans at season’s first major
Koepka will try to become the first player to win the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play, and there won’t be anyone at Harding Park to cheer him on.
The PGA of America confirmed the first major of this most unusual year won’t have spectators.
The PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May 14-17 in San Francisco, now is set for Aug. 6-9 and will be the first of three majors this year. The U.S. Open moved from June to Sept. 17-20 in New York, with the Masters moving to November two weeks before Thanksgiving. The British Open was canceled.
Still to be determined is whether the other two majors have fans. The PGA Tour resumed its schedule following its coronavirus-caused shutdown two weeks ago without fans, and it is not planning to have them until a reduced number July 16-19 at Memorial.
The PGA of America submitted its plan to not have spectators a week ago, and the San Francisco Chronicle said government and health officials approved it.
Mayor London N. Breed said the city was “thrilled” to welcome the century-old major to San Francisco. PGA of America officials were prepared to go elsewhere if playing in San Francisco would not allow health standards to be met.
“We are able to safely take this step toward reopening because of the ongoing sacrifices of our citizens,” Breed said.
