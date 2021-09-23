 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryder Cup 'injury' envelope has new twist amid COVID-19 threat
0 Comments
topical

Ryder Cup 'injury' envelope has new twist amid COVID-19 threat

  • 0
Ryder Cup

Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

SHEBOYGAN — As if there wasn’t enough suspense and second-guessing of the Ryder Cup captains in past years, a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic could make things more topsy-turvy than usual this time around.

Previously, when the captains announced their lineups for Sunday’s singles matches on Saturday night, they also had to submit a so-called “injury” envelope; that held the name of a single player who, if his opponent was unable to play, would be withdrawn and the match declared a tie. The last time the envelope was actually opened was at the Belfry in 1993, when Scotsman Sam Torrance had to withdraw because of a foot injury and his match against Lanny Wadkins — whose name was in the U.S. envelope — was ruled a tie. That slowed, but didn't stop an American victory.

Steve Stricker talks in topics ranging from changes to Whistling Straits to help the U.S. to how the course at University Ridge looks heading into the American Family Insurance Championship

But this year, allowing for the possibility of a positive COVID-19 test, or tests, at the last minute, U.S. captain Steve Stricker and European counterpart Padraig Harrington will be required to put three names in the envelope. What remained unclear was whether one or more of those three players could be replaced, and how the process would work.

Under the current agreement, Stricker would be able to replace a single player with anyone he chooses — from non-playing assistant captain Phil Mickelson to a player who flies in at the last moment. Harrington's choice would be more constrained; he'd have to choose a replacement from the same qualification category as the player ruled out by injury or a positive COVID-19 test.

Sunday singles is the only session at the Ryder Cup where everyone has to play — captains send out four two-man teams for the morning and afternoon sessions on both Friday and Saturday.

Harrington said it was “above the pay grade of the two captains” as to whether — and even how — the captains would select more than a single substitute for the final day of matches.

“While we’ve asked,” Harrington added a moment later, “it’s still not completely clear what happens when we have — if, God forbid, we had a COVID outbreak of a number of players. But for one player it’s pretty straightforward.”

In a statement the PGA of America called a “clarification” on Tuesday, the only thing clear was that the selection process in case of multiple substitutions had yet to be finalized.

“In terms of multiple players testing positive, either from one team or on both teams, while not speculating on precise numbers, the exact details of the scenario would be assessed by both organizations in order to determine its impact on the overall playing of the Ryder Cup,” the statement said.

In other words, the teams and the PGA intend to cross that bridge only if and when they get to it.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair describes her offseason work

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Young, stacked US team faces familiar battle in Ryder Cup
Pro Golf

Young, stacked US team faces familiar battle in Ryder Cup

“We have the best players this year,” said Paul Azinger, the lead analyst for NBC Sports who still uses pronouns as if it were 2008 when he was the U.S. captain. “And obviously, they (Europe) roll in with the most confidence and maybe the best team.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics