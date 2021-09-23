Ryder Cup 'injury' envelope has new twist amid COVID-19 threat

SHEBOYGAN — As if there wasn’t enough suspense and second-guessing of the Ryder Cup captains in past years, a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic could make things more topsy-turvy than usual this time around.

Previously, when the captains announced their lineups for Sunday’s singles matches on Saturday night, they also had to submit a so-called “injury” envelope; that held the name of a single player who, if his opponent was unable to play, would be withdrawn and the match declared a tie. The last time the envelope was actually opened was at the Belfry in 1993, when Scotsman Sam Torrance had to withdraw because of a foot injury and his match against Lanny Wadkins — whose name was in the U.S. envelope — was ruled a tie. That slowed, but didn't stop an American victory.

But this year, allowing for the possibility of a positive COVID-19 test, or tests, at the last minute, U.S. captain Steve Stricker and European counterpart Padraig Harrington will be required to put three names in the envelope. What remained unclear was whether one or more of those three players could be replaced, and how the process would work.