Ryder Cup 2021: A hole-by-hole look at Whistling Straits

No. 5, 603 yards, par 5: The fairway bends sharply to the right with water on both sides. This should be a three-shot hole for most players. Anyone going for the green in two will have a long carry over the water to a shallow green with no margin for error short and left.

No. 6, 355 yards, par 4: The shortest par 4 on the front nine, some might try to drive the green. The penalty is a deep pot bunker that guards the front and should be avoided. An iron off the tee that strays too far right could lead to a blind approach to a shallow, undulating green. Any shot short, right or long will make for a tough par.

No. 7, 221 yards, par 3: This hole hugs the Lake Michigan shoreline on the right. The green also is protected by bunkers short and right, and the left is framed by a large hill layered with bunkers. The long green will make club selection critical, because the putting surface has subtle movements.

No. 8, 507 yards, par 4: A blind landing area off the tee will challenge players to keep their tee shots left to avoid a severe drop into dunes, bunkers and Lake Michigan. The second shot has the lake as a backdrop. The deep green is guarded by sand dunes and bunkers.