Ready to roll: Steve Stricker gets last-minute start and holds his own at Players Championship

English withdrew first.

“I'm laying in bed this morning at 6:45, just kind of woken up, and they said, ‘You’re now the first alternate.' And I'm like, ‘Well, I’m coming,'" Stricker said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

English's caddie, Eric Larson, had been keeping in touch and Stricker suggested he stick around to work for him if necessary. English thought that was a good plan, too.

Stricker said the flight to St. Augustine took about 30 minutes, and by that time, Rose had withdrawn.

The PGA Tour had a car waiting for him to drive about 30 minutes to the course. He went straight to testing and had lunch in the parking lot waiting an hour or so for the results to come back. That left him enough time to get his head on straight, hit a few balls, chip and putt.

He drilled one down the middle, hit wedge to 15 feet and made birdie and he was on his way.

“The guy I really need to thank is John Huh. He took his name off that alternate list. So I wouldn't have gotten in if he would have decided to play,” Stricker said. “Never thought I would be here, but excited to be here.”

Stricker last played this event in 2018 as he began to limit his schedule.