Pressure mounts as Steve Stricker to make 6 captain's picks for US Ryder Cup team in 3 weeks

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — This is one time where winning really does take care of everything.

For most players, it's all about the money.

And for a dozen or so Americans, it's about playing for no money at all.

The Northern Trust not only is the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, it's the beginning of the end for Ryder Cup qualifying. Two tournaments are left before the top six Americans earn a spot on the team, and then Steve Stricker has six captain's picks a week later.

Whatever stress or pressure a player feels depends on his position on each list.

The solution is the same for both: Play well.

“I still think it's about preparing for each individual tournament as best you can," Patrick Cantlay said. "Because it's so complicated, there can be so much ebb and flow, it's not worth trying to get caught up in all that points business.”

Cantlay is No. 3 in the FedEx Cup. There's not much stress there, at least not yet.

He is No. 11 in the Ryder Cup and after his experience in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, making the team is a priority.