Precedent says Steve Stricker won't return as Ryder Cup captain in 2023

Remember, Collin Morikawa was still in college when Europe trounced the Americans in the last Ryder Cup. He went 3-0-1 in his debut. Scottie Scheffler had just graduated from Texas in 2018. He delivered perhaps the biggest putt for the Americans in his fourballs match, and he steamrolled world No. 1 Jon Rahm in singles.

The greater concern is what the European Tour will look like in 2023.

Among the questions facing Harrington was his decision to reduce his captain's picks from four to three, especially over the uncertainty from a pandemic that led to a one-year postponement.

He wanted the leading four players to come from points earned at European Tour events, and the next five from world ranking points that were earned (not just position in the ranking).

Stricker opted for six picks instead of four. He wound up taking the top eight from the U.S. standings, anyway, the normal number of qualifiers.

Harrington said even if he had four picks, he wouldn't have skipped the last qualifier — Bernd Wiesberger, in this case.

Of those left off, who really would have made a difference based on form? They had experience, sure, but Europe already had loads of that.