PGA Tour return amid COVID-19 pandemic to feature constant testing, limited access

Players, caddies and key personnel will be tested once a week at tournaments and have their temperatures taken every day as part of a PGA Tour plan to limit the risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus when golf resumes next month in Texas.

The plan offers a glimpse into significant changes for golf’s return, from the elimination of pro-ams to designated hotels to the availability of charter planes that get players and their caddies from one tournament to the next.

The first trial is scheduled for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth on June 11-14.

The key components are testing, social distancing on and off the golf course and creating what the tour referred to as a “bubble” of essential people that will be tested at tournaments.

“We’re not going to play if we can’t do it in a safe and healthy environmental for all our constituents,” said Tyler Dennis, the tour’s chief of operations.

He also said the tour will not go forward with its testing if it takes away from resources in the city where it plays.