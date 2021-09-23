Pete Dye's Whistling Straits gives Ryder Cup a seaside links feel

SHEBOYGAN — The late, great Pete Dye had a ready reply whenever critics screamed one of his course designs was over the top.

“Golfers,” Dye scoffed, “would play Mount Everest if somebody put a flag on top.”

So when the world’s best gathered for the 2004 PGA Championship and cast a wary first glance across Whistling Straits, a humpy, bumpy, weather-worn stretch of terrain hard by the Lake Michigan shoreline, he predictably waved off concerns this was the one course that might actually be too tough.

“This will be nothing but a bag of popcorn,” Dye assured course owner Herb Kohler at the time.

But soothing other folks’ jangled nerves was not in his nature. “Sometimes,” Dye quickly added, “people choke on popcorn.”

Englishman Lee Westwood, who will be playing in his 11th Ryder Cup starting Friday, knew that feeling on his first visit to Whistling Straits. His opinion has changed only so much in the intervening years.

“I’d been told there are 10 difficult holes and eight impossible ones,” he recalled recently. “I’m still trying to work out which the 10 difficult holes are.”