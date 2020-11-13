Paul Casey leads low-scoring, weather-delayed Masters through partial opening round

Casey found energy from the familiarity of the course, from the history, from the mystique. And it was enough to carry him to a round he needed on a day — a partial day — of low scoring. Twelve of the 48 players who finished shot in the 60s.

Woods, a notorious slow starter despite his five green jackets, had one moment where he thought trouble might lurk. It was the fifth hole, which he bogeyed all four rounds last year when he won the Masters. He hit a low fade off the tee that left him 227 yards to the hole.

“Hit a 4-iron to the back edge and it only rolled out a foot,” Woods said. “That doesn’t happen here.”

The biggest crowd — about 100 people in this case — was two groups ahead of Woods watching Bryson DeChambeau smash shots into trees and one shot into the azaleas bushes behind the 13th green. He was lucky to find it because his provisional shot went into the creek. He still made double bogey, though he managed to scratch out a 70.

So much action, typical of the Masters, and so little volume.

And for so many players, they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.