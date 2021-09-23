No Tiger, No Phil. And maybe a US Ryder Cup win

They lost with teammates both good and bad. They lost in best ball and lost in alternate shot. They even lost in singles, most disastrously when Mickelson was beaten in 2002 on the final day at The Belfry by Phillip Price, then No. 119 in the world, as the U.S. lost by a point.

And those in golf remember well the disastrous pairing of the two in 2004 when they melted down almost before they reached the first tee. The idea, according to captain Hal Sutton, was to steamroll the Euros with the game’s top two players, but it didn’t take long for the plan to go horribly awry.

Woods and Mickelson lost their first best ball match, then more famously were beaten in alternate shot when Mickelson sliced a shot so far left that Woods briefly covered his eyes and ended up taking an unplayable in a 1-up loss.

Now both are out of the lineup — Mickelson for the first time since his Ryder Cup debut a quarter-century ago — and the U.S. brings a young but extremely talented team to Whistling Straits instead. While Woods remains home in Florida, Mickelson will be an assistant captain, tooling around in a golf cart and cheering his countrymen on.