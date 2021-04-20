Never-ending course for Steve Stricker

Few players are keeping a busier schedule than Steve Stricker, and he still has five months to go before he captains the American team in the Ryder Cup.

It's never far from his thoughts, even with so much on his plate.

Take last week, for example. Stricker decided to move from his winter home in Naples, Florida, and it sold so quickly that he and wife, Nicki, had to pack up and move out. That ordinarily would not have been a problem, except Stricker was in the middle of playing the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions.

“Golf was the calming part,” he said Tuesday. “We were packing this pod we had in the driveway, and then we'd get in the car to go to the course. It was interesting. I didn't even think about golf when we were at the house.”

Maybe he should try that more often. Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 and held off a pack that included Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples for a one-shot victory, his sixth PGA Tour Champions title.

Then it was back to his permanent home in Madison. He spoke Tuesday while making the two-hour drive to Whistling Straits to inspect changes to the Ryder Cup course.