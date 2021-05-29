More fans allowed at AmFam under new COVID-19 guidelines

More fans will be able to watch the American Family Insurance Championship this year, tournament organizers announced Friday.

The tournament will host up to 7,500 people — up from the 5,000 announced this spring — when it takes over University Ridge Golf Course from June 11 to 13. The 7,500 includes fans, players, caddies, staff and volunteers. Spectators who have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 won’t be required to wear face coverings, a departure from the original plan to have all spectators wear masks.

Unvaccinated fans will need to cover their faces at indoor facilities and are strongly advised to wear masks in outdoor areas where they cannot be socially distant.

Increasing attendance and the changes to masking rules are in accordance with CDC, state and Dane County guidelines regarding COVID-19.

“A championship that respects the health and safety of everyone remains a priority,” tournament director Nate Pokrass said. “We appreciate our fans’ support and trust they will do their part to safely enjoy a fantastic tournament.”

The AmFam Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event, added Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jimenez to the field Tuesday. It will be Furyk’s debut at the tournament. The full field will be announced June 4.