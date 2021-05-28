Madison's Steve Stricker shares lead at rain-delayed Senior PGA Championship

Three weeks after beating Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition for his first major title, Alex Cejka got off to a solid start in his pursuit of a second.

Cejka led the morning wave with a 3-under 67 in the Senior PGA Championship on Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stricker, a Madison resident, also was 3 under but had only played seven holes when a line of storms forced the afternoon wave off the course at 3:48 p.m. Play was suspended for the day at 6 p.m.

Madison’s Jerry Kelly was 2-over through nine holes.

After a bogey on the first hole, Cejka birdied Nos. 3, 4 and 5 despite difficult pin positions on the sloped Southern Hills greens on each. He added three more birdies on the back nine.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Mike Weir and John Riegger each shot 68, and Brett Quigley, Shaun Micheel, Gene Sauers, Larry Mize and John Huston followed at 69.

PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group.