Madison's Steve Stricker shares lead at rain-delayed Senior PGA Championship

Three weeks after beating Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition for his first major title, Alex Cejka got off to a solid start in his pursuit of a second.
Cejka led the morning wave with a 3-under 67 in the Senior PGA Championship on Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stricker, a Madison resident, also was 3 under but had only played seven holes when a line of storms forced the afternoon wave off the course at 3:48 p.m. Play was suspended for the day at 6 p.m.
Madison’s Jerry Kelly was 2-over through nine holes.
After a bogey on the first hole, Cejka birdied Nos. 3, 4 and 5 despite difficult pin positions on the sloped Southern Hills greens on each. He added three more birdies on the back nine.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Mike Weir and John Riegger each shot 68, and Brett Quigley, Shaun Micheel, Gene Sauers, Larry Mize and John Huston followed at 69.
PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group.
Spieth shot a 7-under 63 on a breezy day and was tied for the first-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with Sergio Garcia, who had a 15-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole that circled the edge of the cup but didn’t go in. Both former Colonial champions had bogey-free rounds.
The 50-year-old Mickelson, only four days after becoming the oldest winner of a golf major, was 10 strokes back after a 73 that ended with the 22-foot birdie while playing with local favorite Spieth and defending Colonial champion Daniel Berger (68).
“Yeah, I didn’t play well,” Mickelson said. “But I won the PGA, so.”
Right after Mickelson’s final putt at the 387-yard ninth, Spieth had a tap-in for his third birdie in a row, and seventh overall — and right after a 71-foot chip-in from the rough at the par-3 eighth. The 2016 winner and two-time runner-up had his best score in 33 career rounds at Colonial, one of two local events for the Dallas native, after rolling in a 12-foot birdie putt to start the day.
“It’s hard to go any lower,” Spieth said.
LPGA Tour
Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas set up a showdown Friday for a spot in the final 16 in the LPGA Match Play.
The friends each won their first two matches at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas. On Thursday in hot conditions, Kang beat Madelene Sagstrom 2 and 1, and Salas topped Albane Valenzuela 3 and 2.
Second-ranked Inbee Park, the Hall of Famer from South Korea who went to high school in Las Vegas and lives in the area, rebounded from an opening tie to beat Celine Boutier 5 and 3.
Woods mum on return
Tiger Woods is in a familiar place: extensive rehabilitation.
That was the gist of his comments in a brief interview with Golf Digest, the first he has done since being involved in a serious one-car crash in Southern California on Feb. 23 that left him hospitalized for nearly a month.
“This has been an entirely different animal,’’ Woods said of his crash injuries. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.’’
Woods declined to answer a question about whether he hoped to play golf again.
“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,’’ he said. “I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.’’