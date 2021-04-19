Madison's Steve Stricker rallies to win Chubb Classic for 6th PGA Tour Champions title

Stricker had a chance to put it away earlier until catching the lip on an 8-foot birdie putt on the 14th. He had a long eagle putt on the 15th that he left about 6 feet short, and he pulled that one badly to settle for par.

That opened the door for others in the group behind, particular with two par 5s over the final four holes. Stricker gave himself a bigger cushion with his wedge that landed about 12 feet short of the hole on the 16th and rolled out to 3 feet.

“I could have made it easier on myself,” Stricker said. “It’s tough to win anywhere, and I’m happy to get it done.”

Stricker also made a tough bunker save left of the 17th green for par. Cejka and Karlsson in the final group needed eagle to force a playoff. Cejka came up short and in a bunker on the par-5 closing hole, while Karlsson sent his fairway metal well to the right.

Kevin Sutherland (66) tied for fourth and stayed atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Stricker moved up 11 spots to No. 13 in the Schwab Cup. As Ryder Cup captain, he still splits time between the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions, and he sounded as if he were in no hurry to join the 50-and-older set on a regular basis.

He is just inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings on the PGA Tour.