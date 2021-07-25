Madison's Jerry Kelly 2 shots back at Senior British Open heading to final day

Stephen Dodd equaled the lowest round in the history of the Senior British Open by shooting an 8-under 62 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds in Sunningdale, England.
The Welshman made nine birdies in a round that also tied Sunningdale’s Old Course record that was set by Nick Faldo at the 1986 European Open and then tied by Shane Lowry in British Open qualifying in 2010.
Madison resident Jerry Kelly was two shots back after carding a 68 and second-round leader Darren Clarke (70) slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year.
Defending champion Bernhard Langer (70) was four shots off the pace with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Paul Broadhurst (69). Jimenez was the winner in 2018, and Broadhurst won two years before that.
Dodd birdied four of his first five holes and only dropped one shot in a stellar performance that had him on 11-under 199 heading into the final round.
“I’ve played so little competitive golf over the last 18 months,” he said. “I’ve played one event, so I’m not really sure what will happen. With a little luck, you never know.”
Dodd credited his record-tying round to the course — and some luck.
“The course is just set so well, so fair. If you play well, then there’s chances out there, and luckily today for me I got some of them in,” he said.
Dodd joins Harold Henning and Jim Colbert in the Senior British Open history books. Both posted 8-under 62s at Turnberry — Henning in 1990 and Colbert in 2003.
A three-time European Tour winner, Dodd made his Senior Tour debut at the Senior British Open in 2016, when he had his best finish at the event — a share of 14th place.
Kelly, who leads the Schwab Cup, has yet to post a top 10 in this three Senior British Open appearances.
PGA Tour
Cameron Tringale made a short par putt on the treacherous par-5 18th hole at the 3M Open for a 5-under 66 and a one-stroke lead over Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy.
Tringale, who tied for third last year at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, eagled the par-5 12th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. Winless on the PGA Tour, the 33-year-old topped the crowded leaderboard at 12-under 201.
Woodland overcame a double bogey on No. 1 with birdies on five of his next six holes in a 67. McNealy had a bogey-free 68.
Pat Perez shot a 66 to join an eight-way tie for fourth, two shots off the lead. Four players were three strokes back. Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked player remaining at No. 9 in the world and in the FedEx Cup standings, was in a six-way tie for 16th place at only four shots behind.
LPGA Tour
The day after making golfing history by shooting 61 in a major, Jeongeun Lee6 extended her Evian Championship lead to five strokes after a 3-under-par 68 in the third round in Evian-Les-Bains, France.
She’s at 18 under overall and the nearest challenger is teenage American Yealimi Noh at 13 under after carding a 4-under 67.
Lydia Ko, the 2015 champion, posted a 68 and was one shot behind the 19-year-old Noh.