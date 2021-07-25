Madison's Jerry Kelly 2 shots back at Senior British Open heading to final day

Stephen Dodd equaled the lowest round in the history of the Senior British Open by shooting an 8-under 62 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds in Sunningdale, England.

The Welshman made nine birdies in a round that also tied Sunningdale’s Old Course record that was set by Nick Faldo at the 1986 European Open and then tied by Shane Lowry in British Open qualifying in 2010.

Madison resident Jerry Kelly was two shots back after carding a 68 and second-round leader Darren Clarke (70) slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer (70) was four shots off the pace with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Paul Broadhurst (69). Jimenez was the winner in 2018, and Broadhurst won two years before that.

Dodd birdied four of his first five holes and only dropped one shot in a stellar performance that had him on 11-under 199 heading into the final round.

“I’ve played so little competitive golf over the last 18 months,” he said. “I’ve played one event, so I’m not really sure what will happen. With a little luck, you never know.”

Dodd credited his record-tying round to the course — and some luck.