Leading by 6, positive coronavirus test knocks Jon Rahm out of Memorial

His 18-under 198 tied the record set by Scott Hoch in 1987.

Now he can't go any further, and the ramifications go beyond the Memorial.

The No. 3 player in the world is required to go into self-isolation for 10 days. That ends on June 15, the Tuesday of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where Rahm captured his first PGA Tour victory four years ago. That would leave him time for only one practice round on the U.S. Open-conditioned course.

Not even the chance of a false positive test could spare Rahm. Under the tour's CDC-guided protocols, players would have to return two negative tests 24 hours apart to end the 10-day isolation. That rules out Rahm playing Sunday.

“I feel very bad for Jon Rahm. He’s played absolutely brilliant golf this week,” tournament founder Jack Nicklaus said on social media. “On behalf of the Memorial Tournament, our hearts go out to Jon and his family, as well as all the patrons who witnessed a spectacular round by Jon — only to be negated by this horrible pandemic our world continues to endure.”

The second round did not finish until Saturday morning because of rain delays earlier in the week. Rahm returned to make a hole-in-one on the 16th hole to take the lead, and he finished off a 65 to build a two-shot lead.