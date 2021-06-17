Kiku-yuck: Torrey Pines' great equalizer at US Open is its diabolical rough

"Our DNA is to be tough and push it to the edge, but not go over the edge," Bodenhamer told Golf Channel recently. "We want what we create at a U.S. Open to be special, so that when these players win they're doing something special … We have safeguards in place. But we push it hard. We want to do that, and we'll do it again."

In another interview, he put it this way: "We want the rough to be what it should be."

To that end, the USGA acknowledges that the Torrey Pines rough at the 2008 U.S. Open wasn't as infernal as they had hoped, even though Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate were the only players under par (and that was by a single stroke). The culprit, they later realized, was the overseeded ryegrass from the Farmers, which had grown so high that the kikuyu below it never got enough sunlight through the spring to fully sprout.

So McIntosh and his crew shaved the rough down to an inch in some places, along with reducing overseed rates of the ryegrass and increasing chemical eradication "to get the kikuyu moving." That seemed to help, although the gloomy, cloudy spring didn't cooperate until this past week. The kikuyu is higher than in 2008, up to 6 inches or more in some area, although not uniform height and density across the course.

That presents its own challenges, however. Unpredictability is the bane of golfers.