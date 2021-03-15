Justin Thomas battles through personal turmoil and a tough Sawgrass to win Players Championship

He missed the cut at Riviera. Word is the tournament host, Tiger Woods, sent a text message when he arrived in Los Angeles on Friday night suggesting they meet up for dinner — knowing Thomas had missed the cut and was heading home. Woods has taken so much to Thomas and his family that the needle is always out.

A few days later, Woods was seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles and Thomas was emotional talking about it.

It's been a lot.

Thomas sought professional help and was not embarrassed to admit it. He had plenty of support from his family and his girlfriend, Jill Wisniewski.

“I reached out to talk to people to kind of let my feelings out and just discuss stuff with them,” Thomas said. “I think it’s something, especially at our level, a lot of people probably think that they’re bigger and better than that, but some of the thoughts and things I was feeling, it wasn’t fair to myself, and I needed to do something.”

His head was in the right place over the weekend, and so was his game. It was a timely victory, not so much because the Masters is around the corner but because he needed to put the first rough patch in his career behind him.