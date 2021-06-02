John Daly to play in third AmFam Championship

One of the most celebrated golfers of the modern era will return to the American Family Insurance Championship this year.
John Daly, whose explosive drives and care-free attitude made him a fan favorite when he burst onto the PGA Tour in the early 1990s, will play in his third AmFam Championship. The PGA Tour Champions tournament, which runs June 11 to 13 at University Ridge Golf Course, still has limited tickets for each day of the event available at amfamchampionship.com.
Daly placed fifth in the 2019 AmFam Championship and seventh in 2018.
Tournament organizers also announced the addition of Bernhard Langer and Vijay Singh to the field.
Langer is one of the best Champions Tour players ever, with five Charles Schwab Cup titles and 41 Champions Tour event wins.
“What Langer’s done (on the Champions Tour) defies all odds,” said Andy North, a Wisconsin native who won two U.S. Opens.
Singh won 34 PGA Tour events in his career, captured a Masters crown in 2000 and has been a regular on the Champions Tour since 2013.
The AmFam Championship will announce the full playing field Friday. Other announced players already in the field are defending champion Jerry Kelly, tournament host and Madison resident Steve Stricker, Alex Cejka, Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Scott McCarron, North, Jesper Parnevik and Kirk Triplett.
