Jim Polzin: Why Jerry Kelly was all smiles even after his comeback bid at AmFam fell short

Carol Kelly stood in a crowd along a cart path on the final hole at University Ridge Golf Course, her view to the No. 18 green partially blocked by a grandstand. While Jerry Kelly’s wife certainly had the pull to go secure a better viewing spot if she had chosen to do so, she remained with friends and family and listened instead.

A groan from the gallery told the story — Jerry had missed a birdie putt, the story of his back nine Sunday — and his wife winced. But then her conversation resumed and Carol’s smile returned.

“Sometimes they drop,” she said a few minutes later, “sometimes they don’t.”

Which is basically the same thing Jerry said later in his news conference. He thought he hit a lot of good putts and they danced around the hole.

Kelly didn’t complete a three-peat on Sunday during the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship, but the Madison native gave it a good run. A closing 67 put Kelly in a four-way tie for third at 12 under, two strokes behind champion Thongchai Jaidee.

Afterward, he took a long drink from can of Miller Lite before meeting with reporters to break down his round. Kelly was in a great mood despite falling short and, well, a lot of that has to do with his wife.

“Golf doesn’t matter as much,” Kelly said. “Her health is what matters the most.”

Carol had her cancerous right kidney removed last October. She said Sunday she’s feeling well at the halfway point of her treatments.

“Another six months but so far, so good,” she said. “We’re happy.”

Carol had a clean scan last week and Jerry, inspired by that positive report, won an event in Iowa. “That was the whole reason I won,” he said. “There was no other reason I won.”

After missing last week’s event while undergoing treatment, Carol was back in the gallery all three days at U-Ridge. It’s not easy for Jerry to spot his wife of 27 years in a gallery as large as his — in addition to being a crowd favorite in his hometown, the Kelly Army of family and friends runs deep — but there were times he looked over and found her in the crowd.

One time came at No. 15, a dogleg par-4. Jerry thought the backspin from his approach shot would draw his ball closer to the hole, but it stopped for some reason and left him with a tricky, downhill 15-foot putt for birdie. Jerry looked over to his wife for support, or maybe he thought she’d be able to answer the question of why the ball stopped where it did.

Oddly enough, Jerry went on to make the putt and, on a scale of challenging putts on the back nine, that one might have been the most difficult.

Not that any of them were easy. All of them seemed to be of the downhill variety on a back nine filled with tricky pin locations and Kelly had birdie putts at Nos. 11, 12, 14, 16, 17 and 18 slide past the hole.

“I gave myself some good looks,” he said. “I was really happy with the way things were going and I was kind of expecting them to drop — OK, anytime now — and I just ran out of holes and didn’t make them.”

Kelly began the day knowing he’d have to go low — he had an 8-under 64 in mind — to give himself a chance to add to the titles he won in 2019 and last year. He got on a roll midway through the front nine and, after a birdie on No. 7, was 3 under for the day and in a five-way tie for the lead.

The logjam got bigger, with Kelly and eight others tied for the lead at 10-under as he made his way up No. 11. He curled in a birdie putt at No. 13 to climb back into the lead.

But Jaidee, playing in the final group, made a run and Kelly’s momentum stalled down the stretch.

No matter. The Miller Lite still tasted great and the post-round hugs, including one with Carol, still felt terrific. He was no longer the reigning champion but Kelly’s mood couldn’t have been much better.

“I’d like to start another streak (here) next year,” he said.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.