Jim Polzin: Steve Stricker was all class even after a disappointing round at the AmFam

It was a few minutes past 1 p.m. Friday when Steve Stricker, waiting for his turn on the No. 9 green, took a long look at a giant leaderboard at University Ridge Golf Course.

Stricker had to like what he saw at that point. He wasn’t in the lead, but he was within striking range at 2 under, with a golden opportunity to improve his position before making the turn during the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship.

But Stricker’s birdie putt rolled past the hole moments later, one in a series of missed opportunities on a day when the Madison resident just didn’t seem to have it.

Stricker made his way to a postgame interview he probably would have rather skipped after posting a 1-under 71. He admitted he was frustrated after a round that put him six strokes behind leader Steve Flesch.

“It wasn’t very good today right away from the start,” Stricker said. “I just struggled hitting it very solid. Drove it nicely, irons were awful.”

Stricker winning this tournament would have been a remarkable story after everything he’s gone through in the past seven months. There’s still a chance for something magical to happen, but even he acknowledged he’s going to have to post back-to-back low rounds on the weekend.

Here’s the positive spin Stricker probably doesn’t want to hear right now but needs to be said: That he’s even out here playing, entertaining us at the tournament he hosts, is the important thing this week. Lifting the trophy Sunday would be the cherry on top.

Stricker still isn’t back to 100% after a mysterious illness that hit not long after he captained the U.S. team to a victory in the Ryder Cup last fall at Whistling Straits.

It was a frightening ordeal: What began as a sore throat and bad cough led to Stricker ending up in UW Hospital, his white blood cell count way up, his liver count way low and, worst of all, inflammation around his heart and an erratic heartbeat.

Stricker couldn’t eat solid food and lost 25 pounds. He barely had the energy to get out of bed and walk.

Not knowing the exact cause of the health scare is unsettling, and yet Stricker isn’t sure he wants to find out. He just knows he doesn’t want to go through it again.

“I’ve kind of flipped the script in my mind that I feel like I’m now using it as a learning tool,” Stricker said before the AmFam Championship. “I learned so much, not only about health in general, my life, my family, my golf. All that I can kind of use it as a learning thing for me going forward and grow from it.”

Stricker got positive results from an MRI in April and has another scheduled for July. His win at a PGA Tour Champions event last month in Alabama made it seem to all of us watching from afar as if this glorious comeback was complete, but the reality is there’s still recovery to be done. Stricker’s doctor has told him he probably won’t be back to full strength until sometime in the fall.

Add to that the fact Stricker is being pulled in a lot of directions this week in his role as host and it shouldn’t be all that surprising that Stricker wasn’t on top of his game Friday.

“That’s no excuse,” Stricker said. “I should be able to go out there and just put it behind me and play. But I didn’t today.”

Especially late in his round. Stricker was at 3 under — three strokes off the lead at the time — when he stood in the middle of the fairway after a perfect drive on the par-5 16th hole. He was in prime birdie position and could have made a run at an eagle with a good approach shot.

But Stricker’s second shot ended up right of the hole, and he followed that with a poor chip shot. Two putts later, he walked off the green with a par.

Then it got even worse. Stricker hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th into the sand right of the green and barely got his next shot out of the trap. Another shaky chip and two putts left him steaming after a double bogey.

Stricker finally hit a great approach shot on the final hole and, even then, he couldn’t capitalize. His birdie putt went wide of the hole.

I followed Stricker for all 18 holes and the best thing I saw came after his round. His wife, Nicki, who also serves as his caddie, already was waiting at the car and Stricker could have found a quick escape route so he could join her ASAP. He instead slowly made his way through a group of fans waiting for autographs and didn’t leave until every last one was signed.

After a round that made Stricker rather unhappy, he made sure his fans didn’t leave feeling the same way.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com or 608-252-6473.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.