Jim Polzin: Return of the AmFam Championship another step in the search for normalcy

There’s been something more in the air than humidity this week at University Ridge.

You can almost smell it … normalcy. Or some semblance of it, at least.

The American Family Insurance Championship is back after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, I’ll be honest, I showed up for a practice round Wednesday not sure what to expect. Covering sporting events hasn’t been the same since I walked out of Indiana’s Assembly Hall on March 7, 2020, after wrapping up my story on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team completing an astonishing run to a share of a Big Ten Conference regular-season title.

That day began with me making a wisecrack about hearing a chime as I passed 10,000 feet on my climb up the stairs to a seat in the alternate press row. What a silly complaint, in retrospect.

Another UW season has been completed since that day 15 months ago. In some ways, it feels like a lifetime has passed.

There are far more important things in the world than sports, something even a person who covers them for a living can admit. Yet sports has been a gauge of sorts throughout this ordeal.