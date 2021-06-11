Jim Polzin: Jerry Kelly opens with a 67, his biggest fan watching every step of the way

Lee, meanwhile, had watched Jerry play twice this season in Florida but he put his foot down for last week’s event in Des Moines, Iowa. Too hilly and dangerous, he told her.

While navigating 18 holes in 90-degree temperatures was a different kind of challenge, there was no way Jerry was going to keep his mother away from the course this week.

She spent most of the day driving a motorized scooter around the course. Make that two motorized scooters: The first one broke down early in the round but, after getting driven around in a golf cart by a PGA Tour Champions official for four holes, there was a replacement scooter waiting for her at the turn. The folks at Buit Mobility Solutions had rushed it over because they knew how much it meant to her to watch her son.

Jerry, the youngest of five, was an infant when he’d accompany his mother to the golf course. She set up a blanket and he’d play with trucks while she hit balls at the driving range. By 2, he was chipping and putting. At age 5, he won a tournament at Vitense. By 7 or 8, he was a regular with her out on the course, albeit with some strict rules.

“If I didn’t like his attitude,” Lee said, “he had to go home.”