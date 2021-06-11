Jim Polzin: Jerry Kelly opens with a 67, his biggest fan watching every step of the way

Jerry Kelly walked off the putting green at University Ridge Golf Course at 9:12 a.m. Friday, eight minutes before his scheduled tee time for the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship.
That gave the Madison native — and defending tournament champion — plenty of time to address the woman blocking his path to the No. 1 tee box. Lee Kelly just wanted a hug from her son, and she got that and a kiss on the cheek before he went off to work.
After opening with a 5-under 67, leaving him alone in second place and two shots behind leader Miguel Angel Jimenez, Kelly again reiterated how much he loves playing in front of Wisconsin crowds. “It puts me in a happy place,” he said.
Lee Kelly was in her own happy place for four-plus hours Friday, even in blistering heat. She will turn 86 next month and had to deal with some obstacles to watch every shot her son took, but the matriarch of the Kelly family looked positively giddy from the opening tee shot to the final putt on the 18th green.
Some of it was the fact her son was playing well. His opening-round score could have been even better had it not been for a handful of near-misses on putts, but Kelly mostly stayed away from trouble during a bogey-free round.
The golf was only part of it, though. Kelly’s golf round was a moving family reunion, with at least 20 of his loved ones in his gallery. Most were actual family members, including three of his four siblings. But there also were friends whom he considers family.
Like Chris Houden, who was telling a story not long after Kelly had posted back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11. Houden is best friends with Scott Kelly, Jerry’s oldest brother, and they were home from college one year watching a PGA Tour event on television.
Jerry Kelly was 11 at the time, watching along when he boldly proclaimed that he’d be playing on that tour one day. Houden looked him in the eye and told him he believed it.
Back in 1995, when Kelly made his first career PGA Tour cut at the Greater Milwaukee Open, a teenage boy was there to see it. He’d arrived that day with his father, who was called back into work, leaving 14-year-old Brian Schneider to watch some golf on his own.
Schneider saw Kelly was from Wisconsin and decided to follow him. He connected with Lee on the first hole and, after Jerry opened with a birdie, she tugged on Schneider’s arm. “You’re my son’s good-luck charm,” she said.
Now, almost 26 years later, Schneider is basically part of the family. He considers Jerry and his wife Carol as a second set of parents. Two of Kelly’s nephews — and Kelly’s caddie, Eric Meller — will stand up in Schneider’s wedding next year. Schneider has attended 125 PGA Tour events and probably another 50 since Kelly began playing on the 50-and-over tour, once traveling to Hawaii to watch him play.
Lee, meanwhile, had watched Jerry play twice this season in Florida but he put his foot down for last week’s event in Des Moines, Iowa. Too hilly and dangerous, he told her.
While navigating 18 holes in 90-degree temperatures was a different kind of challenge, there was no way Jerry was going to keep his mother away from the course this week.
She spent most of the day driving a motorized scooter around the course. Make that two motorized scooters: The first one broke down early in the round but, after getting driven around in a golf cart by a PGA Tour Champions official for four holes, there was a replacement scooter waiting for her at the turn. The folks at Buit Mobility Solutions had rushed it over because they knew how much it meant to her to watch her son.
Jerry, the youngest of five, was an infant when he’d accompany his mother to the golf course. She set up a blanket and he’d play with trucks while she hit balls at the driving range. By 2, he was chipping and putting. At age 5, he won a tournament at Vitense. By 7 or 8, he was a regular with her out on the course, albeit with some strict rules.
“If I didn’t like his attitude,” Lee said, “he had to go home.”
Lee still plays at 85 and, while it’s nine holes at a time for now, she’s building back up to full rounds. She was in the midst of an outing Wednesday night when Jerry stopped by to watch.
“She’s awesome,” he said. “She still fights for every single shot — I mean, every single shot. I know where I get it from, no question.”
Lee keeps a detailed scorecard for her son’s rounds — she keeps track of the number of putts and where his drives end up each hole — and saves each one. They all end up in a scrapbook she started putting together when Jerry was 5.
She also collects bird feathers and those have an important purpose as well. Let Lee explain: “If you bury a feather,” she said, “you grow a birdie.”
So Lee buries them on the course as a good-luck charm while Jerry plays. Her family even finds feathers under items in her home, left there when she’s watching her son on television. Once, listening to her son’s round on the radio while riding in the car with one of her daughters, Lee improvised and found a picture of a feather on the internet. She then proceeded to “bury” her phone.
Two years ago, when Kelly won the AmFam Championship in a playoff, the family had a wild party afterward. The only thing missing was Jack Kelly, who had died the previous spring. He and Lee were married for 62 years.
“It was just magical,” Lee said, looking back on that day. “It was like my husband in heaven was helping.”
She’d like nothing more than a repeat performance this weekend. One thing is for certain: Win or lose, Lee plans to be there to see every shot.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com or 608-252-6473.