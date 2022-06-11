Jim Polzin: A bad hip can't keep Andy North from putting on a good show in AmFam celebrity event

Andy North will get his left hip replaced in a month, an injury that has nagged him for more than four years and makes it difficult to sleep at night.

It also makes it a challenge to play golf, which is why North hasn’t done much of that since playing a handful of rounds in February.

But there was no way North was going to back out of his role as ambassador for the American Family Insurance Championship. He played through pain while teaming up with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre in a celebrity foursome matchup against LPGA legend Juli Inkster and former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter on Saturday afternoon at University Ridge Golf Course.

For the record, Jeter and Inkster rolled to an easy win over the Wisconsin crowd favorites in a nine-hole scramble. More on that later.

North was three hours away from teeing off when I caught up with him Saturday morning inside the media center at U-Ridge. North had been talked into playing last year’s AmFam Championship and was disappointed with the results — he shot 79-74-82 to finish last — while playing with a bad back.

He winced as he sat down and said he couldn’t wait to get the hip issue resolved — surgery is set for July 12 — but North said he was going to power through it to support the charitable causes that are part of what makes the AmFam Championship such a special event.

“That’s all I’ve ever done is try to fight through something that doesn’t work,” North said.

That seemed like a good segue to get North’s thoughts on a couple other newsworthy issues that fall into his wheelhouse interests: professional golf and college athletics.

Let’s begin with the latter. North is a major supporter of UW athletics, particularly the men’s basketball program, and is concerned about where college sports are headed in these turbulent times. He’s certainly not alone in that regard.

We’re almost a year into the name, image and likeness (NIL) era, which arrived at about the same time the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to transfer one time without penalty.

“NIL is a good thing if done properly,” North said. “I think the opportunity to go in the transfer portal is probably a good thing. But the two at the same time is a horrible thing.”

North called the NCAA “a joke” and said the lack of leadership at that level has created “a complete mess.” UW donors announced earlier this month the creation of a collective intended to help the Badgers keep up with other power-conference programs whose donors have done the same thing, and North said he was aware of The Varsity Collective but is not yet part of a group whose faces include Brooks Bollinger and Ted Kellner.

“How do you keep a roster?” North said. “I think we’re lucky here that the kids we’re recruiting are really special kids but that still doesn’t mean that if you get an offer for a million dollars that you’re not going to leave.”

Speaking of players leaving something for a lot of money, all the talk in the golf world this week has been on the debut of the LIV Golf tour outside London. LIV, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has landed big-name American golf stars such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, much to the chagrin of the PGA Tour.

Why would Mickelson and Co. associate themselves with a group that has committed human rights violations against women and LGBTQ+ persons and a man, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA determined ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018? Money is the only logical answer and yet those legitimate questions have been dodged by the superstars and others who bolted to LIV.

“You can sit and argue a lot of different sides of this: Guys are trying to make a living, they’re independent contractors,” North said. “It’s sad to me that they’re turning their backs on our organization, basically. It’s their organization. It’s run by us, it’s our deal. And all the guys that have gone before that have not done things to harm it — Jack (Nicklaus) and Gary (Player) and Arnie (Palmer) could have done their own thing and made gazillions of dollars and the Tour would have gone away. They didn’t do that.”

North was in a much better mood, bad hip and all, on the course a few hours later. He was part of a walking wounded pairing that included Favre, whose back was acting up so much that it was hard to watch him walk the course, but they would have had a difficult time topping Inkster and Jeter even at full health.

Jeter told the other three before the event started that he barely played. Then he hit a big drive and great approach on No. 10 to set up a birdie putt that was conceded.

North and Favre battled back to tie it up with a birdie on the par-5 11th hole, but Inkster and Jeter produced birdies to win Nos. 13, 14 and 15 to make it a rout. Inkster did almost nothing wrong and Jeter hit a bunch of clutch putts; North and Favre didn’t have a chance.

But Favre, taking North’s lead, kept joking around and playing to the crowd.

The point was to have fun and make some money for charity. Both of those missions were accomplished.

“Andy’s a class act,” Favre said afterward. “I love listening to him during the PGA events. Very humble. Even when I hit bad shots — and there were a lot of them — Andy said they were good shots. He’s just a great guy. I don’t think there’s a better person to have as your guy.”

