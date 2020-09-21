Jim Furyk beats Madison's Jerry Kelly in playoff to make it 2 for 2 on PGA Tour Champions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jim Furyk joined Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two PGA Tour Champions starts, beating Jerry Kelly with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the Pure Insurance Championship.

The 50-year-old Furyk won The Ally Championship last month in Michigan in his tour debut. Palmer won his first two events in 1980, and Fleisher accomplished the feat in 1999.

"I feel very fortunate, it means a lot," Furyk said. "When I won at Ally, I hadn't won in over five years. It's why we play the game, it's why you work so hard, it's to have this feeling. I feel honored I guess to be mentioned with AP. I look at the hard work I put in a lot of this year through our delay, our break."

Furyk and Kelly both laid up on the par-5 18th in the playoff, with Kelly hitting his approach to 10 feet and Furyk following with a 90-yard wedge to 3 feet. Furyk holed his birdie try after Kelly pulled his attempt.

"The first time in there I tried to kind of cut a gap wedge and I hit it just how I wanted, saw how firm that green was, it kicked forward," Furyk said. "So with it not playing quite as long, it was kind of a perfect go-ahead-and-hit sand wedge, I knew I could spin it. "