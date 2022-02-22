Jerry Kelly to honor Wisconsin hockey legend Rob Andringa at Cologuard Classic

Jerry Kelly remembers well the way Rob Andringa processed things differently than the rest of his youth hockey teammates.

“He could see the ice the way I could see the greens,” said Kelly, a PGA Tour veteran and Madison native.

The two played hockey together in Madison until Kelly moved to Madison East High School and their paths crossed a few times in their prep careers.

“Some of your best fights are with your friends,” Kelly said with a wide smile. “I had my head down way too much and, Robbie, he got me good a few times.”

Andringa — affectionately known as “Ringo” — grew up to be a defenseman for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team. He was part of the 1990 NCAA tournament championship with the Badgers before embarking on a career that spanned coaching, sitting on the UW Athletic Board, leading the National W Club and broadcasting UW and Big Ten hockey games.

Andringa died in May 2020 after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in December 2017.

Kelly will honor his friend and continue his cause of raising awareness this weekend at the Cologuard Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Tucson, Arizona. Kelly will play in the tournament’s pro-am with Andringa’s son, Jack, and during the tournament will wear custom FootJoy shoes featuring artwork dedicated to Andringa. His Cologuard hat also will have a blue ribbon honoring his late friend and the rest of Andringa’s family will attend the tournament.

Kelly’s shoes feature Andringa’s name and his No. 21, which he wore for the Badgers.

“Athletes have got to have a number,” Kelly said. “I put 13 on my bag … now me and Ringo, we’ve both got numbers.”

Cologuard, the flagship product of Madison-based Exact Sciences, is one of Kelly’s top sponsors. The product allows patients to collect a stool sample at home and send it to a lab to screen for colon cancers. Colon cancer is the third most-occurring cancer affecting both men and women in the U.S. and 70% of those diagnosed don’t have family history with the disease, according to Cologuard statistics.

Andringa’s diagnosis and fight opened Kelly’s eyes to the need for testing and early detection, as many colon cancers are treatable if caught early. Anyone over the age of 45 is encouraged to get tested.

“When we lost him, that was a pretty big shock to me because he was so healthy, in such good shape,” Kelly said. “And for it not to show itself until it was too late for him … we just have to get the word out to get tested.”

Through his work with Cologuard and years playing at the tournament, Kelly has seen firsthand how people with no symptoms can be saved from a devastating discovery down the road through testing.

“I hear those stories every single week,” Kelly said. ‘Hey, my brother got tested, we were watching the tournament, thank you.’ I hear it every single week from people. They're telling me, ‘Thank you,’ for playing golf with (his Cologuard hat).

“But that's why I take this test so seriously and I want to get the word out. Because that makes me feel like I'm giving back to the people who have been so great to me over my entire career. If this is one thing that I can do for them … I don't care if you're healthy, if you're over 45, go get tested.”

Kelly is in his sixth year playing on the Champions circuit and already has a top-10 finish under his belt at the Chubb Classic last weekend. Kelly has won eight tournaments on the Champions tour, including two wins at the American Family Insurance Championship, which is held at University Ridge Golf Course. The three-time winner on the PGA Tour has never finished lower than seventh in the Schwab Cub, the point system that crowns the Champions Tour’s winner at the end of the season. His highest finish was second place in 2019.

Kelly said he feels good about his game early in the season and reaching that point is one of the tougher battles as an older golfer. The spirit of tournament and remembering an old friend add motivation as well, he said.

“There's sponsors every single week, but there's not a mission every single week,” Kelly said. “These ribbons are the reason that we're playing … (colon cancer is) the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women in the United States. It doesn't have to be.”

