Jerry Kelly makes ace on his way to winning 1st senior major

AKRON, Ohio — Madison's Jerry Kelly seized control at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone, sending him to a 1-under 69 and a two-shot victory Sunday for his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.

Kelly was clinging to a one-shot lead over Scott Parel when he hit a soft cut with a 5-iron that landed in front of the hole and rolled in for an ace, eliciting a shout from one volunteer around the green.

From there, Kelly was on his way. His only big mistake came on the 18th when he could afford it. He found a bunker off the tee, his next shot hit a tree and dropped into rough below the limbs. He did well to get into the fringe and took three putts for a double bogey, knowing that was enough to win.

“It never goes as planned. It gets you sooner or later,” Kelly said, knowing that later in this case was late enough.

Parel, who wasted chances to put stress on Kelly earlier in the round, hit a tree from his approach in the fairway and made bogey to finish with a 70. Parel last year had the 54-hole lead at Firestone and failed to hold it. His runner-up finish was enough to move him to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Kelly, who finished at 3 under 277, won $450,000.