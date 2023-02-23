Jerry Kelly has dialed into what his body needs in the early stages of a golf season.

The PGA Tour pro and Madison native feels confident when approaching most shots, a testament to his offseason work with fellow Madison native, pro and instructor Jim Schuman. Kelly has added a new set of clubs to his bag, and has found the right swing to utilize them.

A final element of his game is soon to round into form, he says. Given how he’s opened his season — tied for 12th at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship and tied for fourth at the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions circuit — getting better should lead to hoisting a few trophies this year.

“I feel healthy,” Kelly said, “and I didn’t do my heavy workouts in the offseason because I felt like I needed a little bit of a rest. So I’m not quite as strong as I’d like to be, but I’m healthy. So I can work into that as I get to play more.”

Strength in a golf swing can add speed to the ball, thus letting it carry longer distances. What’s important for Kelly’s game is incorporating that extra power without losing the integrity of his swing.

“Right now when I try to overpower something, I'm losing my balance, I'm losing my lower body,” Kelly said. “And that's what the strength aspect brings to it. It’s not only being able to add more power, but being able to add more power efficiently. Anybody can swing harder, it's probably not going to be a very good result if you don't hold that structure.”

Kelly is preparing for a few important tournaments in the coming weeks, as well as a summer with two events in his home state he’s excited to compete in.

He’ll play in the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences on March 3-5, a tournament in Tucson, Arizona, sponsored by the Madison-based health technology giant. Kelly will bump back up to the PGA Tour for The Players Championship on March 9-12 at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

Exact Sciences added its name to the tournament title this season and the tour has announced the event has been extended through at least 2027. Cologuard, a noninvasive at-home cancer screening product developed by Exact, is one of Kelly’s top sponsors.

Kelly was close friends with University of Wisconsin hockey great Rob Andringa, who died in May 2020 after battling colon cancer. Andringa played in the pro-am of the Cologuard Classic with Kelly just months before his death.

“That's what we're trying to do at this golf tournament, what Exact Sciences has been doing with Cologuard,” Kelly said, “spreading that message of early screening, early detection and eradicating this disease best we can.”

Kelly’s wife, Carol, had surgery to remove a cancerous right kidney in late 2021, and he credits her perseverance and clean scans after the surgery with motivating his two-month stretch last summer in which he had three wins and two other top-10 finishes.

Wisconsin will be in the spotlight for the PGA Tour Champions field this summer, with the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course and the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. Kelly is the only two-time winner at the AmFam (2019, 2021), and he’s produced four top-10 finishes at the U.S. Senior Open, including tying for second in 2018 and 2019.

“The state of golf in the state of Wisconsin is alive and well,” Kelly said. “I hope we have majors coming to even more golf courses in Wisconsin in the future. I've heard a few rumblings, so I hope that's true … I'm not going to let any cats out of the bag.”

Playing on the PGA Champions circuit allows Kelly and other pros to continue competing while donating time and money to causes they’re passionate about. The Cologuard Classic, which Kelly serves as player-host, raised more than $720,000 last year.

“The game is still giving to us, but we have been given so much in the way of support and just general love from so many people that for us to be able to give back at this stage means so much to us,” Kelly said.

“Just still being able to be on a tee, getting announced, and pinching yourself that you're actually a professional golfer playing on PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, I don't take it for granted. I love every second of it. And I just can't believe it's still happening. And I don't want to get off this bus.”

