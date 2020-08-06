Jason Day, Brendon Todd lead with 65s after warm opening round of PGA Championship

”I’m excited for the next three days,” said Koepka, who’s been hobbling by a knee injury for over a year. “I think I can definitely play a lot better. Just need to tidy a few things up, and we’ll be there come Sunday on the back nine.”

Woods’ 2-under 68 on Thursday marked the first time since the 2014 British Open that he kicked off a round at a major in the 60s. Both the forecast and the gangly rough at Harding were bound to test Woods’ surgically repaired back, but only of those challenges materialized and he proved equal to the task. He missed five consecutive fairways during one stretch, but improvised and then putted well enough to run off three birdies in four holes and salvage what could easily have been a 2- or 3-over-par round.

Woods gave some of the credit to a longer putter he’s been leaning on lately, put into his bag because it allowed him to get in more practice on the greens. It paid dividends early, with a 10-foot birdie on his opening hole, and a 20-footer to save par just before he began his back nine.

“I thought anything today in the red was going to be good,” Woods said.