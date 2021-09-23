In 4th decade playing Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia still going strong

Garcia was on stage a few weeks ago with Collin Morikawa, the 24-year-old Californian about to make his Ryder Cup debut. They took part in a Q&A during the Payne Stewart Award ceremony in Atlanta, and with Dan Hicks of NBC Sports as the host, the Ryder Cup was bound to be mentioned. Hicks asked Garcia if he had any advice.

“Share the secrets,” Morikawa said with a laugh.

“I really haven't done that well in it, anyway,” Garcia said, laughing along with the audience. “No, you'll have fun. It's amazing.”

The Ryder Cup is everything to him, as much as that Masters green jacket he won in 2017 for his first major. And yes, he's done OK. But while he has contributed points, that's not how Garcia keeps score.

He has been on six winning teams as a player, one as a last-minute vice captain in Wales.

“Being the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history, that was never my goal,” Garcia said. "It's something that I never thought about because I was always focused on winning the Ryder Cup as a team. I never thought, ‘Oh, even if we lose, if I win 3 or 3 1/2 points, I had a great Ryder Cup.’ No, that doesn't do it for me.