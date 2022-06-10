'I feel comfy with the people here': Positive vibes fuel Flesch, Jimenéz in AmFam opening round

Steve Flesch feels comfortable at University Ridge Golf Course.

It’s not exactly like his hometown of Park Hills, Kentucky, a suburb directly across the Ohio River from Cincinnati. But the people of Wisconsin who come out to watch the American Family Insurance Championship year after year are familiar to him. They remind him of the people he grew up with — fun-loving and overall nice.

Maybe that explains why Flesch has played so well in the PGA Tour Champions event here. He leads the 54-hole tournament after carding a 7-under-par 65 on Friday, one shot clear of Colin Montgomerie and Miguel Angel Jimenéz. Flesch tied a tournament record in the final round of last year’s event by shooting a 9-under 63, giving him confidence heading into play this year.

“I’ve got a nice streak going,” Flesch said. “I got up and down when I had to today and I putted great and that usually will translate into a good score.”

Flesch sunk birdie putts on two of his first four holes then made the highlight shot of the day with his eagle on No. 11. His 3-wood second shot landed in the rough just off the right of the green, but it was a favorable lie because it allowed him to get under the ball with his wedge. His high chip landed softly on the green and rolled straight in. Flesch sunk birdies on Nos. 14-16 to build on his lead.

Rain softened the course early Friday, and the threat of rain prompted tournament organizers to move opening tee times up an hour to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Montgomerie declined to be interviewed by reporters. He also went bogey free and, after starting on No. 10, tallied birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 5 and 7. His birdie at No. 7 briefly tied Flesch for the lead.

Jimenéz, who was in the same group as Flesch and will be again Saturday, was solid to start to his day but had trouble scoring. He found a groove on the back nine and rattled off four birdies in his last six holes to close his bogey-free round. The Spaniard said the final stretch of the course is designed to be attacked, and he took advantage.

“Those are, especially the 13 and 14, 15, 16, those are holes that you're trying to make birdies,” said Jimenéz, who was the runner-up at this tournament last year.

Jimenéz often draws a large following and said he feels a connection with the University Ridge crowd.

“I feel comfy with the people here,” he said, “I like them.”

Madison native and two-time defending champion Jerry Kelly made hay on the back nine as well. Birdies on Nos. 14 and 17 and an eagle on 16 dropped his score to 4-under 68. Kelly is one of six players tied for fourth.

Salvaging a round that was littered with par saves and putting himself squarely in contention gave Kelly even more momentum than he had coming into the tournament. Kelly notched his first Champions Tour win of the season last week in Iowa after defeating Kirk Triplett (4-under 68, tied for fourth) in a playoff.

Tournament host and Madison resident Steve Stricker was in the hunt at 3 under until a calamitous 17th hole. His double bogey dropped him to 1-under 71 and in a tie for 28th.

A hot start is helpful but not a requirement to win the AmFam. There’s never been a wire-to-wire winner in the five years the tournament has run, but being close to the top of the leaderboard after the first round eases the pressure of the rest of the weekend.

“You've got to be up and around (the lead) or you know you've got to shoot a 7-, 8-, 9-(under) to even usually come back within three,” Kelly said. “We know what it takes out here. You learn you've got to get in there.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.