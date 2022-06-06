How demand led AmFam Championship organizers to go bigger for the 2022 golf tournament

Wisconsin’s most well-known sports teams don’t enjoy the luxury that organizers of the American Family Insurance Championship have.

The Green Bay Packers can’t suddenly decide to squeeze 100,000 fans in Lambeau Field for a game. The same goes for the University of Wisconsin football team at Camp Randall Stadium, where administrators have to spend millions of dollars to change the seating setup.

The bleachers and hospitality areas at University Ridge Golf Course are temporary structures, constructed anew for the AmFam Championship each year. When the yearly forecast is for more spectators, tournament personnel can get into SimCity mode, draw up more seating and watch it get put into use.

“We can build based on expectation and what we see, trends and support,” said Nate Pokrass, the tournament director since the event started in 2016. “And those trends have led us to what we’ve got now to have a larger venue build than we’ve ever had before.”

It’s part demand and part educated hope that has led the AmFam Championship into a bigger event in 2022 after two years of canceled or scaled-back weeks.

Pokrass said sponsor spending is going at a record level in 2022, prompting a 20% expansion of hospitality space around University Ridge’s already lively 17th green. Events this season on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions have indicated to Pokrass that spectator interest is strong.

A spokesperson for the 50-and-over PGA Tour Champions circuit said the tour doesn’t publicly release attendance figures but confirmed that they’re back to where they were in 2019 and before.

The additions arrive after two difficult years for the Am Fam Championship, which had a decorated first four years in existence. The 2020 tournament was wiped out altogether during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s installment brought back the players but not the full show; attendance was limited, the temporary seating wasn’t built and ancillary events didn’t happen.

It’s all returning in 2022. The 81-player field opens the three-round event on Friday but the nine-day celebration got started Saturday with the Carbone Cancer Center Race for Research, a 5-kilometer run/walk at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course cross country facility adjacent to University Ridge.

A concert at Breese Stevens Field featuring Lady A, Boyz II Men and Edwin McCain is scheduled for Friday night. A celebrity foursome hosted by Andy North with Brett Favre, Derek Jeter and Juli Inkster is on Saturday afternoon’s schedule.

Bleachers, fan pavilions and hospitality spaces are all expanding this year from the last full construction in 2019. Public seating places are back at the first and 15th tees and the greens at Nos. 14, 17 and 18. A redesign of the bleachers at the final hole increased public seating there from 350 to 400, upping the total across the course to 1,050.

A fan pavilion at the 14th green has quadrupled in space and now provides a horseshoe layout. The 17th green has 1,000 more square feet of hospitality space to go along with the beer garden overlooking the action.

Pokrass said tournament officials are mindful of the continued presence of the pandemic and have protocols in place in hopes of keeping things safe. He also said the more crowded seating and hospitality areas are countered by open parts of the course that offer more space.

“What’s great about golf is you can spread out,” Pokrass said. “You can go find a spot under a tree and set up your chairs and spread out and do your own way to watch golf. You can go sit on the front nine and there’s so many great areas to watch along there.”

The extra build-out comes at a cost, especially with prices rising for materials and labor. But beer won’t cost $18 — like it did at the PGA Championship — to make up for the difference.

“We’re targeting trying to keep every price point well under $9 across the board if not even lower,” Pokrass said. “But we’re doing that as an investment back to the fans.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.