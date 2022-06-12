How army training helped Thongchai Jaidee hold off Jerry Kelly, win the AmFam Championship

Players weren't shy about sharing that Sunday's final round of the American Family Insurance Championship was going to be a shootout.

It's the nature of the PGA Tour Champions tournament at University Ridge Golf Course and a reflection of how many strong players were in contention.

The last gunfighter standing was one who barely made the field but made history for his country. Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand became the first Thai player to win on the Champions tour when he rolled in a 4-foot par putt on the 18th green to finish with a 4-under-par 68 and 14-under 202 on the weekend. He finished a stroke ahead of Tom Pernice Jr., who tied for the low round of the day at 6 under, and two strokes ahead of a quartet of players that included Madison native and two-time defending tournament champion Jerry Kelly.

“I’m really very happy to win the tournament here,” Jaidee said. “Sometimes everything has to be perfect.”

Jaidee — whose first name means "winner's flag" — was in the final group after entering the day tied for the lead with Miguel Ángel Jiménez. He had to battle charges from Kelly, Jiménez and other pros to secure his first win since July 2016 on the European Tour. Jaidee takes home the winner’s purse of $360,000.

Nine players shared the lead midway through the round, but Jaidee and Jiménez created some breathing room with birdies on the ninth and 10th holes.

Jaidee saved his round from collapse on the 16th. His tee shot with a 3-wood on the par 5 went into the trees off the right of the fairway. He hit a provisional shot, meaning he was on his fourth stroke with his approach shot, on which he drilled a 5-iron off the back of the green. He lagged a putt to 1 foot and tapped in for bogey to avoid disaster. He birdied No. 17 with a right-to-left putt from about 9 feet that gave him a one-stroke lead with a hole remaining.

“Holed a good putt on 17 and the game changed,” Jaidee said. “I think my (confidence) on the putting, that's (what) helped me a lot for this week.”

Poise under pressure isn’t new for Jaidee. He joined the Thai army as a teenager and at the age of 20 was a paratrooper. He started playing golf at 16 after he taped the discarded head of a broken 5-iron to a bamboo stick, according to his PGA Tour Champions biography. He played golf in army rec leagues and earned a spot on the Thai national team before turning pro.

“I think the Army helped me a lot,” Jaidee said. “My mentality … my army training (was) very hard.”

Jiménez fell from a tie for the lead after three-putting on the 14th, and he missed multiple chances to tie Jaidee down the stretch. He had about 30 feet for an eagle on 15, but his putt rolled 6 feet past the hole and he missed the birdie opportunity. He also left a birdie putt short on 17.

Kelly had a similarly frustrating back nine, missing birdie chances on 16, 17 and 18 by centimeters that would’ve put the pressure on Jaidee and Jiménez playing four groups behind him. But Kelly played a bogey-free round and was at one time tied for the lead after starting three strokes back.

“I hit so many good putts that just didn't go,” Kelly said. “I'm proud of the way I played, good chances.”

Jaidee profusely thanked the fans surrounding the 18th green, waving his hat to them after finishing his tournament win.

His path to URidge was winding — the 52-year-old earned his PGA Tour Champions card in early 2020 but couldn’t return to the U.S. to play due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. He lost his tour status until late last year when his second-place finish at a qualifying tournament got him provisional status. He earned a spot in the AmFam after finishing tied for 10th at the Principal Charity Classic last weekend.

After winning the AmFam, he’s guaranteed Champions Tour starts for at least a year.

“I think (it’s) very difficult to be on tour,” Jaidee said. “That’s why I say thank you for everyone who supports me.”

