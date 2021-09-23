Handling friction at Ryder Cup a European specialty

They are teammates at Whistling Straits, though most likely not partners. And it sounds as though it won’t be a problem.

“You realize it’s only a week, right?” Koepka said this summer. “I can deal with anybody in the world for a week.”

U.S. captain Steve Stricker says he has spoken to them and has been assured by both players that it won’t be an issue during the Ryder Cup. The six automatic qualifiers for the American team met for dinner in Atlanta two weeks ago and there were no reports of anything but normalcy.

The ultimate measure will be played out over three days of 28 matches that start Friday. But it starts away from the course, in the privacy of the team room.

“I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine,” DeChambeau said Tuesday without saying if it was a table for two. He also suggested “something fun” in the future with Koepka, perhaps more evidence they are ready to move on.

It can be perceived as a potential distraction. Harrington, now the European captain, believes it also can be a source of strength.