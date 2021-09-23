Elder-Lee: At 48, Lee Westwood makes 11th Ryder Cup appearance

“I would say they chat about more things that they can both relate to than myself,” he said.

Westwood is not the only player in the 40-plus crowd redefining what's possible in golf of late. Along with the 41-year-old Garcia, Stewart Cink (48) and Brian Gay (49) also won on tour last season. At age 50, Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship. But none of them qualified for the Ryder Cup. Mickelson is at Whistling Straits as an assistant captain, ending his own string of 12 Ryder Cups as a player.

Back in 2010, Westwood overtook Tiger Woods as No. 1 in the world and the debate about Westwood centered on when, or if, he would shed the title as best player to never win a major. Never happened. After this year's British Open, he overtook the record as the man with the most starts in major championships (88) to never have won a title.

And yet, he is still in the mix — at the majors on occasion, on a more frequent basis on both the PGA and European Tours, and at the Ryder Cup, where his career now spans four different decades with a record of 20-18-6.