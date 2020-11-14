Dustin Johnson, Zach Thomas in 4-way tie at top in suspended 2nd round of Masters

Johnson was slowed by a three-putt bogey on the 14th and a 3-iron that caught enough of a gust to come up short on the par-5 15th and roll back into the water, leading to another bogey.

He finished with a birdie for a 70 and was atop the leaderboard with the others at 9-under 135 when the second round was halted by darkness, a product of a weather delay at the start of the tournament that has put the Masters behind schedule.

The forecast for the weekend is favorable, warm and mostly sunny.

“I think it can firm up a little bit, but it’s going to be tough for it to get firm,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to be soft enough to where you’re going to have to attack the golf course and play aggressive and keep swinging like I am. I like where I’m at. I like my position.”

Still to be determined is what that position will be. Hideki Matsuyama was at 8 with three holes remaining, while Jon Rahm was at 8 under and had six holes left, including both par 5s on the back nine.

Another Masters rookie, Sungjae Im (70), was in the group another shot behind that included Patrick Cantlay (66), who contended for the green jacket last year. Cantlay was among four players who had 66, the lowest score when play was stopped for the night.